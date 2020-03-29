Coronavirus: ICA cancels man’s passport for flouting stay-home rules in first such action against Singapore citizen

SINGAPORE - The passport of a Singaporean man has been cancelled for flouting stay-home notice rules, in the first such action taken by authorities against a citizen.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Sunday (March 29) said that Mr Goh Illya Victor, 53, travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia, on March 3.

About two weeks later, on March 19, he returned to Singapore via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and was served with the notice upon entry.

But he went back to Indonesia that same day, despite the stay-home notice and warnings from ICA officers that he would breach the notice and could face penalties.

Those under the notice are not allowed to leave their homes for 14 days, or they can face a fine of up to $10,000, be jailed for up to six months, or both.

On March 24, he returned to Singapore through the Singapore Cruise Centre and was issued a second notice.

ICA said Mr Goh displayed "irresponsible conduct" for not complying with the first SHN and then returning to Singapore on Tuesday.

"In view of the wilful breach, ICA has cancelled his passport and referred the case to the Ministry of Health for investigation," ICA said in a statement.

This means that Mr Goh, without a valid passport, cannot leave the country. He remains a Singapore citizen.

He is the first citizen that ICA has taken such action against. Last month, a 45-year-old permanent resident (PR) was barred from re-entering Singapore and lost his residency after breaching stay-home rules.

All travellers from Asean countries have had to observe the stay-home notice from 11.59pm on March 16.

This was expanded to all countries from March 20, and from Friday all travellers entering Singapore must also submit a health and travel declaration before being cleared for entry.

Members of the public can report information on breaches of the stay-home notice at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or 6812 -5555.