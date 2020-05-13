Coronavirus: US pilot sentenced to 4 weeks' jail for breaching stay order to go to Chinatown Point

SINGAPORE - An American commercial pilot who breached a stay order in early April was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday (May 13).

Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44, who pleaded guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 on Wednesday, arrived in Singapore from Australia on April 3.

He was then issued with a 30-day short-term visit pass.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had said in an earlier statement that Yeargan was also served with a stay order and was not allowed to go out in public until April 17.

Ignoring the stay order, he left his room at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel on April 5 and took an MRT train to City Hall station.

ICA added that he then walked to Chinatown Point shopping centre to buy some personal items, spending about three hours in all outside his room.

Offenders convicted of the offence can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.