Coronavirus: 10 people charged over unlawful public gathering to consume alcohol

SINGAPORE - Ten people appeared in a district court on Wednesday (July 22) after they allegedly failed to comply with safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak and met one another to consume alcohol.

All of them are accused of committing the offences at a fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent, off Havelock Road, on June 28 during phase two of the economic reopening.

They are: Sai Raghu Vaishnavee Ragu, 18; Aqlima Abdul Azmi, 19; Mohamad Iman Abdul Rahim, 19; Remy Shah Hail Mee, 20; Mohammad Zack Danial Ahamad Zaki, 20; Norsyahmi Norhesham, 21; Nur Saliza Mohamed Sani, 23; Nurul Sheilla Natasya Suhaimi, 25; Nuraznie Ithnin, 31; and Muhammad Zaki Johari, 33.

They were each handed two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and one charge under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

As part of phase two, which began on June 19, each household may receive up to five visitors a day.

This means groups of up to five people can also meet outside of homes, such as at restaurants for meals.

They should, however, practise safe distancing and avoid mixing between different groups.

At least two of the alleged offenders, Norsyahmi and Zack Danial, live in different units at Block 42 Beo Crescent.

The others had allegedly travelled there from other places, including Jalan Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah Crescent and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

All 10 are accused of meeting one another to chat and consume liquor at the fitness corner at around 1am on June 28.

They are said to have consumed liquor there during the prescribed no-public drinking period between 10.30pm and 7am.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that besides these 10 people, three others, including a 14-year-old boy, were also part of of the group.

The boy was given a 12-month conditional warning, while the other two are currently being investigated for unrelated offences.

Police also said that they found out about the gathering after officers received a "noise pollution complaint" at the block at around 12.50am on June 28.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw that 13 people had gathered in the vicinity. They also found bottles of liquor there.

On Wednesday, the 10 alleged offenders told the court that they intend to plead guilty to their charges. They will be back in court next month.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.