Cop who damaged cancer survivor's walking stick jailed for lying and mischief

SINGAPORE - A police senior staff sergeant who intentionally damaged a walking stick belonging to former businessman and cancer survivor Zeng Guoyuan was sentenced on Friday (July 26) to four months and two weeks' jail.

Seah Chin Peng, 48, had lied about his actions. He claimed that he had stepped on it when he "lost his balance".

He also told Inspector Paige Tan that members of the public had thrown away the $28 walking stick during an incident in Waterloo Street on Oct 31, 2016.

The truth emerged when the authorities viewed footage taken from his colleague's body-worn camera.

After a trial, District Judge Brenda Tan convicted Seah on June 28 of two counts of giving false information to Insp Tan.

Seah also pleaded guilty last month to committing mischief in damaging Mr Zeng's walking stick. He has been suspended from service since Oct 6, 2017.

Mr Zeng has had run-ins with the police previously.

He earned the nickname "Parrot Man" after blaming his pet parrot for getting him arrested for using abusive language on two police officers in a 2008 case. He was convicted and fined $2,500.

The 65-year-old, who was diagnosed with nose cancer in 2014, had contested the 1991 General Election as an opposition candidate. He later went on to make several unsuccessful bids to stand in other elections.

Following his surgery, he told the media that he was making a living by selling tissue paper outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Waterloo Street.

On the day of the incident, police had received a complaint that Mr Zeng was "begging and causing nuisance" outside the temple.

When Seah and Sergeant Durganivashini Yogendran arrived at around 10.30am, Seah asked to take a look at Mr Zeng's walking stick and the older man handed it to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee said during the trial: "The accused then knocked the walking stick several times on the floor... before stepping hard on the walking stick with his right foot and causing it to become bent and diminished in utility."

Infuriated, Mr Zeng hurled vulgarities at Seah, who arrested him for disorderly behaviour and using abusive language against a public servant.

Mr Zeng was taken to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters but the court heard that no further action was taken against him.

Seah then lied to Insp Tan on Oct 31 and Nov 3, 2016.

However, footage taken from a body-worn camera used by Sgt Durganivashini showed Seah deliberately stepping on Mr Zeng's walking stick before arresting him.

The clip also showed Seah placing it at the back of a police car before he drove away.

The officer, who is represented by lawyer Sofia Bakhash, had testified during the trial that he has issues with his memory after suffering a stroke in February that year.

He told Judge Tan: "Why I stepped on the walking stick, I don't know the cause... I can't elaborate more on why I spoilt (it)."

In an earlier statement, police said that they have started disciplinary proceedings against Seah.

For each count of lying to Insp Tan, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.