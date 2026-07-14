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Cop jailed over false work permit application to raise funds for wedding

Ahmad Aidil Jumari committed the offence as he wanted to raise funds for his upcoming wedding.

SINGAPORE – A policeman has been jailed after he submitted an “application for a work permit” form to the authorities, falsely stating that a Myanmar national would be working as his domestic helper at his Senja Road flat.

Ahmad Aidil Jumari, 38, committed the offence as he wanted to raise funds for his upcoming wedding.

He knew that Nwe Zar Win , who received a work pass in July 2023, would neither perform domestic helper duties for him nor reside at his home.

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) prosecutor Nur Shahirah Nassir told the court: “He only knew she would source her own employment and was unaware of her residence in Singapore.

“(He had no knowledge of Nwe Zar Win’s) actual employment or earnings after the work pass approval.”

On July 13 , Ahmad was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after admitting that he had engaged in a conspiracy to make a false statement in the form.

In a statement to The Straits Times on July 14, police said they had removed him from front-line duties.

He was then redeployed to an administrative role after the police became aware of MOM’s investigations involving him.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“SPF will commence internal action against (Ahmad).”

Ahmad had taken part in the scheme involving another two women – his then fiancee, Marnani Limat, and her aunt Kalsom Bee Hassan .

All three women were dealt with in court earlier.

Court documents stated that Ahmad used to be engaged to Marnani.

Facing financial pressure from their upcoming wedding expenses, she approached Kalsom in April 2023.

Marnani then asked her aunt, who had experience in the employment agency industry, to identify potential buyers seeking work permits for released foreign domestic workers.

Ahmad and Marnani planned to profit from the arrangement to help fund their wedding expenses.

Their scheme involved finding someone who would obtain a work permit under Ahmad’s name and registered address. That individual could then seek independent employment outside the official employer-foreign domestic worker relationship.

Kalsom knew Nwe Zar Win’s sister, the court heard.

In June that year, Kalsom introduced Marnani to Nwe Zar Win.

Through Kalsom and Marnani as intermediaries, the sister paid $5,000 to Ahmad in exchange for being Nwe Zar Win’s employer on paper.

Ahmad agreed to the arrangement, with Kalsom facilitating the online work pass application using his Singpass details, which he had willingly provided.

On June 15, 2023, Ahmad arranged for Kalsom to help him to apply for a work permit for Nwe Zar Win.

He then submitted an “application for a work permit” form to MOM’s Work Pass Division for her to work as his helper. The division approved the application four days later.

Nwe Zar Win received a work pass on July 21, 2023, and it was valid until September 2024.

Ahmad received the $5,000 payment through Kalsom and Marnani, who acted as intermediaries.

As for the monthly levy of $300, Nwe Zar Win agreed to pay $150, while Ahmad was responsible for the remainder.

Investigations revealed that between December 2023 and September 2024, she worked as a freelance part-time cleaner, performing general cleaning for various households.

With her sister’s help in sourcing clients, she cleaned an average of five houses a week, spending three hours at each house. She received $50 per cleaning session from her customers.

Court documents did not disclose how her offences came to light, but Ahmad was later charged in court in 2025.

He was represented by lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan, who told the court that his client did not marry Marnani in the end.