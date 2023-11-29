Cop husband of maid killer seen in CCTV footage standing by during assaults

SINGAPORE – After his former wife dragged their Myanmar maid to the kitchen toilet and poured water all over her body, police staff sergeant Kevin Chelvam entered the kitchen.

He glanced at the toilet where his ex-wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan and her mother, Prema S. Naraynasamy, towered over Ms Piang Ngaih Don.

But the cop simply folded his arms and did nothing.

A month after this 2016 incident, Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, would die at the hands of Gaiyathiri, 43, and Prema, 64, after a vicious assault.

This scene from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was played in court on Nov 29, the 10th day of Chelvam’s trial in the fatal maid abuse case.

Chelvam, 45, who has been suspended from the police force, was the registered employer of Ms Piang Ngaih Don.

The maid died on July 26, 2016 in his Bishan flat, following prolonged abuse while under his employment.

He is being tried for four charges, including one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

The other two charges are of giving false information to a police officer and removing CCTV cameras – which recorded the abuse – from his home.

Part of the CCTV footage was played in court on Nov 29 at District Judge Teoh Ai Lin’s request. Taken from late June to July 2016, it gave a harrowing glimpse of Ms Piang Ngaih Don’s ordeal in the last month of her life.

Gaiyathiri and Prema are seen repeatedly kicking, slapping and assaulting the emaciated maid as she did her work. The maid takes the blows without retaliation. When she falls, she struggles to get up on her stick-thin limbs.

Though her body seemed to be weakening, the footage captured her continuing with housework till as late as 11pm.

She also had to change her clothes with the toilet door open while Gaiyathiri watched her. In some instances, Chelvam walked past the toilet without batting an eyelid.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said previously in her opening address: “(Chelvam) was complicit in Gaiyathiri’s and Prema’s offences by his conscious indifference to the deceased’s plight, which he allowed to continue unabated until her death.”

Other than witnessing these moments, Chelvam had also participated in the abuse, the prosecutors said.