Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from two women

SINGAPORE - A staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force has appeared in court to face charges of corruptly obtaining sexual gratification from two women who were the subjects of investigations.

Mahendran Selvarajoo, 31, allegedly received gratification from one of them to help her avoid criminal prosecution.

Mahendran was charged on Friday (Nov 29) with two counts each of corruption, performing unauthorised modification to the contents of a computer, as well as being in possession of obscene material in his mobile phone and USB flash drive.

The Singaporean is also accused of accessing without authority the photo gallery in a woman's mobile phone to snap three of her personal pictures.

In a statement on Thursday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said law enforcement officers have the duty to maintain law and order, and conduct themselves with integrity and discipline.

It added: "Those who abuse their position to obtain or solicit any form of gratification in the course of their duties must bear the full brunt of the law.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB will not hesitate to take firm action against all corrupt offenders, including public officers who abuse their position of authority to cause undue harm to the public and tarnish the image of the public service."

A police report was lodged against the officer on April 30. After police investigations, the case was referred to the CPIB on May 1.

Mahendran was suspended on May 15.

On Friday, he was offered bail and will be back in court on Dec 27.

For each count of corruption, offenders can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.