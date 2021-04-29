Cop allegedly molested two men

A police station inspector was charged in a district court on Tuesday after he allegedly molested two men at a police facility.

Yick Wai Hong, 46, faces two molestation charges. He is said to have committed the offences in January last year.

His alleged victims cannot be identified due to a gag order.

Court documents did not state if they are in the Singapore Police Force.

The court heard that in January last year, Yick allegedly pulled one of the men's head towards him, causing the latter's forehead to touch the station inspector's groin.

Yick is said to have pulled the second man's head towards his groin at the same facility on Jan 23 last year.

Police told The Straits Times in a statement on Tuesday evening that Yick has been suspended from service since April 8 this year.

A police spokesman said: "Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity.

"We deal with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court."

Yick's bail was set at $10,000, and his case has been adjourned to May 18.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, and fined or caned.