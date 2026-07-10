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Six of the victims were allegedly targeted at a neighbourhood police centre and two Home Team facilities.

SINGAPORE – A policeman allegedly committed voyeurism against nine men, including his colleagues, at a neighbourhood police centre (NPC) and two Home Team facilities, among other places.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his alleged victims, also purportedly molested two of them.

On July 9 , he was handed 13 charges – two counts of molestation and 11 counts of voyeurism.

Six of the victims were allegedly targeted at the NPC and Home Team facilities, and he is accused of committing all the offences between 2023 and 2025.

In a statement to The Straits Times on July 9, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it had taken action against him.

Without disclosing details, a police spokesperson said: “Officers of the SPF are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and discipline. We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

The accused was at a Home Team facility on Dec 15, 2023, when he allegedly used his phone to film a man in his underwear.

The accused allegedly committed similar offences against his second and third victims at the same facility on Jan 28 and Feb 26, 2024, respectively.

He also purportedly molested the third victim at a multi-storey carpark in Tengah Garden Avenue in November that year.

On Feb 27, 2024, the accused was at the Home Team facility when he allegedly used his mobile phone to record videos of a fourth man’s private parts on two occasions.

He is accused of filming a fifth victim, who was in his underwear, at an NPC on Feb 6, 2025.

He is also accused of committing a similar offence against the same man there in June that year.

The following month, the accused was at Woodlands Swimming Complex when he allegedly recorded a video of a sixth man who was showering in the nude.

On Oct 9, 2025, he was at a gym toilet when he was said to have used his phone to film an obscene video of a seventh man.

Six days later, he was at a locker room of an onsen, or Japanese-style bath house, when he purportedly used the device to record a video of an eighth man, who was naked.

On Oct 21, 2025, the accused was at a second Home Team facility when he purportedly recorded a video of a ninth man in a toilet cubicle.

He allegedly touched the latter’s chest twice that day.

The accused’s case will be mentioned again on Aug 6.

For each count of voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive a combination of such punishments.