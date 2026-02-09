Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In September 2023, Huang was charged along with Goh, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong; Oo, a corporate lawyer by training; and former finance director William Teo Thiam Chuan.

SINGAPORE - Convicted GTC Group sole director Huang Yiwen took the stand on the third day of a criminal trial of Goh Jin Hian , the former chief executive of Singapore-listed New Silkroutes Group (NSG), and Kelvyn Oo Cheong Kwan, the company’s former chief corporate officer.

Huang, the prosecution’s second witness, was in August 2025 sentenced to jail for two years, three months and two weeks, after he pleaded guilty to 24 charges under the Securities and Futures Act, with another 88 charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

GTC Group is a commercial market maker that New Silkroutes had engaged to help ensure there was enough liquidity in the markets.

On Feb 9, Huang testified that he had to “do what he was instructed” to try to get NSG’s share price over 40 cents , even though he was not obligated in GTC’s contract with NSG to do so . This was because he “needed the funds”, as he was “suffering losses from other counters” for which he was providing market making services.

“They already paid the contract, and I was already involved in it. I was already briefed by them that I need to support all this before they agreed to sign the contract and give me the deposit,” Huang said.

GTC charged NSG $60,000 a month in service fees and collected a three-month deposit of $180,000, as it needed the funds to provide market making services.

Huang said he was introduced to Teo at a drinking function by someone from Haitong Securities, and met Teo again about a month or two later to discuss what GTC does, and its fees and structure.

A third meeting was held at NSG with Goh, Oo and Teo in February 2018, when Goh allegedly told Huang about NSG’s share price being undervalued because of a “conflict with one shareholder” who was unhappy about Goh’s move to expand into the medical field, and therefore, was “dumping his shares” and pushing the share price down.

This shareholder, whom Huang said he does not know the identity of, purportedly wanted NSG to be a financial company.

When asked why it was important to boost NSG’s share price, Huang said he was told by Goh and Teo that “they had done a placement” earlier and did not want the share price to be lower than the placement price because “it won’t look good for the company”. Boosting the share price would also allow NSG to “do other corporate actions in future.”

A placement is when a company issues shares at a certain price to an individual or an institution.

Corporate actions refer to the company’s plans to buy more clinics, he added.

New Silkroutes was initially in the businesses of oil trading, and electronic and IT product distribution. In December 2016, it decided to move into healthcare, and acquired several clinics and medical supply firms the following year.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra how Goh and Teo arrived at 40 to 50 cents a share, Huang said they believed “that is a fair value for their company, based on its books”.

Huang also told the men that it would take three to six months for market making to have a positive impact on NSG’s shares.

When asked how quickly Goh, Teo and Oo expected results, Huang said they “needed results immediately. They don’t want the share price to be low.”

“They wanted the share price to be at 40 to 50 cents, because the investor had taken a placement at 30-plus cents. If the share price drops below that, the investor will be very disappointed in the company,” Huang said.

DPP Malhotra also took Huang though 11 trading orders on Feb 26, 2018, which are alleged to be “consistent with market manipulation”.

When asked what price impact he was trying to achieve with these 11 orders, Huang replied that he was trying to get NSG’s share price up as much as possible to 40 to 50 cents.

When asked why GTC traded outside normal trading hours before 9am, starting from 8.30am to 8.58am, Huang said: “Because they wanted the share price to be 40 to 50 cents. That’s why I’m doing all these trades.”

Huang testified that he had heard of the phrase “marking the close”, which he said refers to the act of “purposely pushing up the share price during the closing so that the closing price is even higher”.

That is done to make it “easier for the company to do placements or corporate actions... The closing price matters a lot to corporate actions,” Huang said.

The trial continues.