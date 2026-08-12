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Convicted helper abuser jailed again for lying to MOM to illegally hire another domestic worker

Maselly Ab Aziz was jailed for seven weeks after pleading guilty to one charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

SINGAPORE – A woman who was previously jailed for domestic worker abuse should not have been able to hire another helper.

But Maselly Ab Aziz, 55, conspired with another woman to lie to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) so she could illegally hire a helper under the woman’s name.

On Aug 12, she was jailed for seven weeks after pleading guilty to one charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In 2024, Maselly conspired with Nur Afidah Abdul Gafar to lie to MOM, declaring in the work pass application that the helper would be employed by Afidah in Ang Mo Kio.

Instead, the helper worked for Maselly at her residence in Sembawang .

There were no further details about Afidah in the charge sheet.

Maselly should not have been able to hire the domestic worker as she was permanently banned from doing so after being convicted in a horrific helper abuse case in 2009.

In 2007, she and her family had abused the Indonesian employee for months, pouring wax and boiling water on her, assaulting her with a metal rod and pulling out two of her front teeth with pliers.

The helper finally escaped by jumping out the kitchen window from the second-storey flat and running to a nearby hotel to seek help from a security guard.

Maselly was jailed for three years in that case after she was found to be the most culpable, having abused the helper and instigating her two children and lover to also do the same.

In 2012, her daughter, who was also jailed for the abuse, said in an interview that the family had learnt their lesson and were moving on to be “better people”.

For conspiring to lie to MOM in the work pass application, Maselly could have been jailed for up to two years and fined $20,000.