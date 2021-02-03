Continued rise in scam cases pushes up overall crime rate

Last year saw an increase in the overall crime rate due to the continued rise in scam cases, even as physical crimes decreased.

In its Overview of the 2020 Safety and Security Situation released yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) noted that cyber extortion, e-commerce scams, social media impersonation, and phishing and loan scams all saw an increase.

Other trends of concern included more fires involving power-assisted bicycles and fatal drink-driving accidents.

Violent extremist ideologies also remained a concern, with the recent case of the 16-year-old student detained by the Internal Security Department for planning an attack on two local mosques.

The year, however, saw the overall recidivism rate among former offenders falling slightly, with the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) allowing more offenders to undergo rehabilitation in the community while being supervised.

Other improvements included fewer home fires, housebreaking, outrage of modesty and theft-related crimes.

The year 2020 was also the seventh year in a row that Singapore was ranked first in the Gallup Global Law and Order Report, leading countries like Iceland and Austria. Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan told Parliament that Singapore scored exceptionally well on safety and security because of its approach.

MHA said that on top of their regular duties, many Home Team officers took on additional roles to support the national response to Covid-19. More than 7,300 Singapore Police Force officers were deployed, including at government quarantine facilities, and for ground patrols and enforcement.

Police officers, together with their counterparts from the Central Narcotics Bureau, also supported contact tracers.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority issued over 280,000 stay-home notices and more than 16,000 electronic tamper-proof wristbands, while also ensuring the continued flow of essential goods into Singapore.

Around 1,400 paramedics and emergency medical technicians from the Singapore Civil Defence Force took part in operations on the pandemic front lines. About 1,100 SCDF officers also helped with swabbing operations at government quarantine facilities, conducted training on the donning of personal protective equipment, and trained personnel at temporary migrant worker dormitories.

On the SPS front, about 16,500 swab tests were done on new inmates. SPS helped to conduct over 4,700 virtual court hearings via Zoom, and proactively implemented safety measures, including cohort segregation.

Yellow Ribbon Singapore helped 690 inmates secure jobs before their release via virtual interviews.

On top of all these efforts, another 1,100 officers from across the Home Team agencies were mobilised to support the Joint Task Force, ensuring that the daily needs of migrant workers were met during the pandemic.

The SGSecure movement also managed to sustain momentum, engaging more than 90,000 residents in emergency preparedness skills, while 8,000 residents participated in inter-faith activities.

"The Home Team remains committed to keeping Singapore safe and secure, and supporting the national response to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," MHA said.