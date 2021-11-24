Construction worker in S'pore bites off tip of colleague's finger after argument in lorry

SINGAPORE - An argument between two construction workers in a lorry ended with one of them biting off the tip of his colleague's little finger.

Logan Govindaraj, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Nov 24) to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by biting off the tip of Mr Muthu Selvam's left pinkie.

District Judge Lynette Yap adjourned the case for a hearing to decide if the victim has been permanently inconvenienced by the attack, after the prosecution and defence lawyers failed to reach an agreement.

Logan, an Indian national, was intoxicated after drinking three cans of alcohol before joining two colleagues in a lorry at around 4pm on Dec 6, 2020, the court heard.

They were near their foreign worker dormitory at an industrial estate in Kranji Crescent, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Lee.

While drunk, Logan scolded Mr Muthu and accused him of sleeping with other workers. Mr Muthu told Logan not to utter the allegations and asked him to leave the lorry.

Both men climbed out of the lorry, and Mr Muthu pushed Logan away and placed his left hand on his chest near his mouth.

"The accused bit the (victim's) pinkie knowing thereby he would cause grievous hurt to him," said DPP Lee.

Mr Muthu bled profusely and went to wash his hand after he realised a portion of his finger was missing. He then asked his colleagues to call for an ambulance.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and his finger was amputated to prevent infection. A portion of his pinkie was found at the incident site but could not be reattached to his finger.

DPP Lee cited medical reports that mentioned that Mr Muthu had suffered a fracture on his left little finger, which had a human bite wound.

Logan was arrested and found to be intoxicated at the time of the offence.

On Wednesday, Logan, who speaks Tamil, told the court through an interpreter that he could not recall scolding Mr Muthu in the lorry but did not deny it.

He then pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Yap adjourned the case after defence lawyer Ashvin Hariharan took issue with the prosecution's point that the loss of the finger would cause permanent disability and cited reports that stated the victim had a good range of motion and grip.

DPP Lee said the statement that he had good motion and grip had to be read in context of a man who has just had an operation. She also said her point that Mr Muthu had been caused inconvenience for the rest of his life was a logical inference, comparing someone with an amputated finger tip with another with a normal finger tip.

Judge Yap ruled that the prosecution's inference should be supported by a medical report and extended Logan's bail for an adjournment. He is due back in court on Dec 29.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.