Construction worker, 82, who fell at worksite died from head injury: Coroner

SINGAPORE – An 82-year-old self-employed construction worker, who was building a concrete enclosure in Genting Lane, died from a head injury after he fell at the worksite on May 2, 2023.
In a report dated May 7, 2024, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said Mr Chia Ngan Chai’s death was not a natural disease process and that it was an unfortunate accident.
The coroner also said that except for an unsecured safety helmet, he found no evidence of a breach of workplace safety or health measures that contributed to Mr Chia’s fall.
He added the evidence suggested that Mr Chia fell of his own volition without the influence of any external factors.
Mr Chia, who worked in construction for 60 years, was found lying on the ground by another worker in the afternoon. The worker believed that Mr Chia was engaged in housekeeping tasks at that time.
Mr Chia was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he was pronounced dead later that night.
An autopsy found multiple injuries, including a bruise and an abrasion on his scalp. There was also a fracture and bleeding in his skull.
The coroner said there was no foul play involved in Mr Chia’s death.
According to the report, Mr Chia, who had several medical conditions, had been prescribed citalopram for his obsessive-compulsive disorder by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and his prescription was renewed on Jan 31, 2023.
“The IMH medical report highlighted that side effects from citalopram, amongst others, included an increased risk of falls,” said the state coroner.
He also said it was likely that Mr Chia was suffering from undiagnosed ischaemic heart disease or coronary heart disease as an autopsy found that he had significant narrowing of some of his coronary arteries.
Noting that cardiovascular diseases can lead to transient imbalance, dizziness, or temporary loss of consciousness, the coroner said that it was possible that Mr Chia could have suffered a fall as a result the consumption of citalopram, his cardiovascular disease, or a combination of both.
But “this could not be proved at autopsy”, the state coroner said, adding that “no one observed Mr Chia losing consciousness or experiencing dizziness prior to his fall”.
“As such, it could not be concluded with any certainty that either his consumption of the medication or his cardiovascular disease contributed to his demise.”
Following the incident, police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigators went to the premises to conduct investigations.
According to the coroner’s report, the ministry said that it was unlikely that work fatigue contributed to the accident.
A MOM investigator said it was most likely that Mr Chia momentarily lost his balance while he was at the accident location, resulting in a fall and his head hitting the ground.
State Coroner Nakhoda said it was also noted that although Mr Chia had worn his safety helmet while working at the worksite before the accident, it had most likely slipped off his head when he fell as he had not secured the strap under his chin.
The coroner added there was no evidence to establish if the helmet came off Mr Chia’s head as he was falling – so his head would have impacted against the ground unprotected by the helmet – or that the helmet came off after he had fallen.
The coroner’s report also noted that Mr Chia had attended a construction safety orientation course at the Building Construction Authority Academy in February 2012.
This certification expired in February 2017.
According to the report, the incident that led to Mr Chia’s death happened at 38 Genting Lane, where contractor Leong Eng Gin was engaged to build an eight-storey, multi-industrial building.
The company hired Mr Chia’s brother, who is self-employed, to construct a concrete enclosure for an existing hose reel and sprinkler pump at the site. Mr Chia’s brother’s full name and age were not stated in the report.
On May 2, 2023, after conducting a safety brief, Mr Chia’s brother tasked Mr Chia and another worker to construct a low wall where the sprinkler pump was located.
Mr Chia began work on the wall at about 9am and after a lunch break finished about 3pm.
At about 3.50pm, one of the workers found Mr Chia lying on the ground, face up, with his head near to the wall.
He was unresponsive at that time.
Later, he managed to sit up with support from the other workers.
Mr Chia’s brother asked him if he wanted water and gave him some to drink after he said yes.
The brother then notified the director of Leong Eng Gin, who arrived at the location and took Mr Chia to SGH. Mr Chia was in cardiac arrest when he arrived at the hospital and, despite resuscitation efforts, was pronounced dead at about 8pm that day.