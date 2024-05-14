Construction worker, 82, who fell at worksite died from head injury: Coroner

SINGAPORE – An 82-year-old self-employed construction worker, who was building a concrete enclosure in Genting Lane, died from a head injury after he fell at the worksite on May 2, 2023.

In a report dated May 7, 2024, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said Mr Chia Ngan Chai’s death was not a natural disease process and that it was an unfortunate accident.

The coroner also said that except for an unsecured safety helmet, he found no evidence of a breach of workplace safety or health measures that contributed to Mr Chia’s fall.

He added the evidence suggested that Mr Chia fell of his own volition without the influence of any external factors.

Mr Chia, who worked in construction for 60 years, was found lying on the ground by another worker in the afternoon. The worker believed that Mr Chia was engaged in housekeeping tasks at that time.

Mr Chia was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he was pronounced dead later that night.

An autopsy found multiple injuries, including a bruise and an abrasion on his scalp. There was also a fracture and bleeding in his skull.

The coroner said there was no foul play involved in Mr Chia’s death.

According to the report, Mr Chia, who had several medical conditions, had been prescribed citalopram for his obsessive-compulsive disorder by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and his prescription was renewed on Jan 31, 2023.

“The IMH medical report highlighted that side effects from citalopram, amongst others, included an increased risk of falls,” said the state coroner.

He also said it was likely that Mr Chia was suffering from undiagnosed ischaemic heart disease or coronary heart disease as an autopsy found that he had significant narrowing of some of his coronary arteries.

Noting that cardiovascular diseases can lead to transient imbalance, dizziness, or temporary loss of consciousness, the coroner said that it was possible that Mr Chia could have suffered a fall as a result the consumption of citalopram, his cardiovascular disease, or a combination of both.

But “this could not be proved at autopsy”, the state coroner said, adding that “no one observed Mr Chia losing consciousness or experiencing dizziness prior to his fall”.

“As such, it could not be concluded with any certainty that either his consumption of the medication or his cardiovascular disease contributed to his demise.”

Following the incident, police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigators went to the premises to conduct investigations.