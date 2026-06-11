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The large sinkhole in Tanjong Katong Road South had appeared suddenly at about 5pm on July 26, as two lanes of the road collapsed into a large pit.

SINGAPORE - A construction company and six individuals linked to the firm have been charged in court over the Tanjong Katong Road sinkhole incident in 2025 which led to a driver suffering injuries when her car plunged into the pit.

Ohin Construction and the six individuals were on June 11 handed various charges under the Street Works Act, Workplace Safety and Health (General Provisions) Regulations, Workplace Safety and Health Act, and Building Control Act.

According to court documents, the licenced specialist builder was to conduct ground support and stabilisation specialist building works at the site but had failed to ensure that the works were carried out in accordance with structural plans.

They included constructing 27 jet grout piles with smaller diameters of 800mm or 900mm instead of the diameter of 1,200mm as stipulated in the plans; failing to carry out the requisite jet grouting trial, standard penetration tests and unconfined compression strength tests; and failing to carry out full depth coring and failing to meet the requirement of 85 per cent of total core recovery as stipulated in the plans.

The court heard that Ohin Construction has been provisionally liquidated. A representative for the liquidators was present in court.

The individuals charged in court over the incident included Ohin Construction’s managing director Ivan Ong Khiaw Yang, 64, project director Raajkumar Nadarajan, 58, and project manager Sellappan Saravanakumar, 35.

Kee Chen Siang, 39, and Yau Tze Yin, 49, identified as “Qualified Persons”, and resident engineer Senthilnathan Mathyalakan, 56, were also charged.

Their alleged offending conduct included unauthorised and non-compliant works, licensing and supervisory failures, testing and monitoring lapses and the failure to notify authorities of the road depression that had occurred prior to the sinkhole forming.

The cases will be heard again in court in July.

The large sinkhole in Tanjong Katong Road South had appeared suddenly at about 5pm on July 26, as two lanes of the road collapsed into a large pit.

A woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving fell into the sinkhole that formed at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Mountbatten Road, adjacent to a PUB worksite.

Videos posted online showed a black car falling into the sinkhole when the ground suddenly gave way under the vehicle.

The woman was rescued by construction workers who jumped into the sinkhole.

At a briefing the day after the incident, PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, said a concrete structure, known as a caisson ring, had showed signs of failure around the same time the sinkhole formed.

The structure was located at an adjacent PUB worksite, where a 16m-deep shaft was being constructed to connect three existing sewer lines.

The shaft would have allowed Ohin Construction to access the underground sewer lines.

Engineers from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) later conducted preliminary checks on the nearby One Amber condominium and the landed houses across the road.

The assessments confirmed that the buildings were not affected by the incident.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said it would convene an internal panel to investigate the cause of the sinkhole.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower, Land Transport Authority and BCA said in a joint statement that they have completed their respective investigations, adding that conditional warnings have been administered against PUB and Surbana Jurong Consultants under the Building Control Act.

Works for the project remain halted.

“For works to resume, the new project parties to be appointed by PUB will have to submit new structural plans, which will be subjected to comprehensive safety assessments and approval by the BCA Commissioner of Building Control,” the agencies added.