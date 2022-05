SINGAPORE - A penthouse unit owner was ordered to remove unauthorised works on the roof terrace area by the Strata Titles Board last week, which referred to the case as an apparent "long-running cat-and-mouse game with multiple parties".

The management corporation (MCST) of Skies Miltonia development had applied to the Board to seek the removal against unit owner Sophie Lin, who was represented by her father Victor Lim in the proceedings.