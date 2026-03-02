Condo security guard who molested teen resident gets over 5 months’ jail

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A security officer at a condominium abused his position by telling a 14-year-old girl living at the property to enter a guard room, where he molested her.

The 61-year-old man pleaded guilty to a molestation charge and was sentenced to five months and two weeks’ jail on March 2.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Details about the condominium have also been redacted from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joel Fun said the victim was walking towards a bus stop at around 1.40pm on June 19, 2025, when the offender called out to her, and asked her to go into the guard room.

The teenager complied as she was “worried that the accused would scold her for having allowed her friends to swim in the pool while they were not in swimming attire”, the DPP added.

“She closed the door behind her as she entered (the room).”

The man then asked the girl for her age, and whether she had any boyfriends.

He commented that she was pretty before pulling her waist towards him, causing her to sit on his right lap.

After the girl stood up, he held her cheeks and moved his face close to hers.

He kissed her forehead soon after, the court heard.

“The victim was visibly resisting the accused’s advances then, by tilting her head away from the accused,” the DPP said.

The man then released his hold of the victim. As she was leaving the guard room, he touched her back and her right arm.

The prosecutor added that the girl’s ordeal lasted about a minute and the man’s actions left her feeling disgusted. She later alerted the police.

On March 2, DPP Fun urged the court to sentence the man to up to seven months’ jail.

He stressed that the offender was a security guard who was supposed to keep the victim and other residents safe.

Instead, he abused his position and outraged her modesty.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.