Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that fatally struck grandfather jailed 5 years and 6 months

SINGAPORE - He came to Singapore to look for a job but one month after he arrived here, Australian Andrew Gosling committed a senseless crime which led to the death of a grandfather of nine.

On Friday (April 8), Gosling, now 49, was sentenced to five years' and six months in jail, after he flung a bottle from the seventh storey of a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road, hitting the head of 73-year-old Nasiari Sunee, who later died.

In what the prosecutors had described as offences that "demonstrated hostility towards Muslims" and were "religiously aggravated", Gosling flung a bottle from the seventh storey of a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road towards a group of unsuspecting Malay-Muslims at a barbecue area on the fifth storey.

It struck the head of delivery driver Nasiari, 73, fracturing his skull, and he later died in hospital.

The bottle ricocheted off the elderly man's head and hit the right shoulder of his wife, 69-year-old Madam Manisah Sitri, whose right arm had to be in a sling for about two months.

Gosling had pleaded guilty in February this year to committing a rash act that led to Mr Nasiari's death and he also admitted to causing grievous hurt to Madam Manisah.

Deputy Public Prosecutors G. Kannan, Thiagesh Sukumaran and Ben Mathias Tan stated in court documents that Gosling had entered Singapore on July 15, 2019, and rented a unit on the seventh storey of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium the following month.

On Aug 18 that year, after drinking alcohol, he looked down from his balcony and saw a group of Malay-Muslims having a gathering at the barbecue area two storeys below. Mr Nasiari and his wife were part of the group.

The prosecutors said that during investigations, Gosling admitted that it had crossed his mind he "ought to use a weapon, such as a gun", to shoot the group of about 15 people.

But he later dismissed the thought as he felt it would be a "heinous" act.

At around 8.30pm, Gosling left his unit to throw some rubbish in a common chute at the lift lobby.

While there, he found an empty wine bottle, which weighed about 600g, and flung it towards the group to "startle" them.

In an earlier statement, the Attorney-General's Chambers said: "He ran from the scene after throwing the bottle to evade detection, shouting crude, religiously charged vulgarities about Muslims. Gosling's actions were outrageous, senseless and appalling."