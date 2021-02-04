Concerns despite fewer arrests for drug offences

While there were fewer arrests for drug offences last year compared with the year before, a high proportion of them still involved new abusers and those aged below 30.

These concerning trends were singled out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in its annual report yesterday.

The CNB said the number of abusers arrested last year dropped to 3,014 from 3,526 in 2019.

About 38 per cent of those arrested last year were new abusers - though new abuser arrests last year fell to 1,143 from 1,460 in 2019 - with about three in five also aged below 30. Those under 30 - most of them between 20 and 29 - also accounted for 41 per cent of all drug abusers arrested last year.

There was a 14 per cent increase in drug users aged 60 and above.

CNB said the drop in drug arrests made was likely due to reduced movement of travellers across Singapore's borders, which impacted both drug supply and demand.

But the agency said the country is vulnerable to developments in the regional drug situation.

The CNB noted that Singapore is surrounded by major markets for illicit drugs in East Asia, South Asia and Oceania. It can also be reached and influenced by transnational organised criminal groups.

"On the international front, the push for more liberal drug policies... has seen increasing normalisation of drug use in mass and social media," the agency said. "This can lead to the misperception that drugs are not that harmful, despite scientific evidence showing otherwise."

Methamphetamine, heroin and new psychoactive substances (NPS) were the three most commonly abused drugs last year.

Methamphetamine users made up 69 per cent of those arrested, while 17 per cent took heroin and 9 per cent used NPS.

About four in five of new drug abusers arrested also took methamphetamine, with NPS continuing to be the second-most commonly abused drug among new users. The total street value of drugs seized by the CNB last year was estimated at around $11.6 million, an increase from $6.49 million in 2019.

$11.6m

Total street value of drugs seized by the CNB last year. $6.49m Total street value of drugs seized by the CNB in 2019.

Last year, CNB partnered the Singapore Police Force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in seven islandwide operations targeting drug traffickers and abusers, as well as in 506 operations to intercept attempts to smuggle drugs into the country.

The agency also conducted major operations that crippled 24 drug syndicates.

Despite the pandemic, the CNB has continued with its preventive drug education efforts, which involves educating young people on the dangers of drug dependence.

CNB director Ng Ser Song said Singapore's harm prevention approach against drug abuse has helped to keep the local drug situation under control. "This is why our approach continues to receive strong public support, with almost nine in 10 Singaporeans agreeing that our drug laws are effective."