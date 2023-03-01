Company held liable for copyright infringement after employee installs unlicensed software

SINGAPORE - A Singapore company was sued for more than $400,000 by an American software company, after its employee installed an unauthorised version of the latter’s software on an unused laptop he found at the workplace.

In its suit, Siemens Industry Software contended that the defendant, medical device manufacturer Inzign, was both directly and vicariously liable for copyright infringement arising from the actions of its employee.

On Wednesday, the High Court found Inzign only vicariously liable for the acts of its employee Paing Win, and ordered the company to pay $30,574 in damages to Siemens.

Siemens had claimed $259,511 in damages, comprising notional licence fees for the modules allegedly used by Mr Win, as well as additional damages of $200,000 to punish Inzign for its “reckless and flagrant” conduct.

But Justice Dedar Singh Gill said that the $259,511 sum was excessive and that Inzign’s conduct did not warrant additional damages.

The case involves Siemens’ NX software, which can create computerised models of a product, develop physical products from these models, and put them to use with little or no physical testing.

Users typically purchase licences only for the modules specifically applicable to their businesses.

Inzign owns licences for three modules, each of which can only be used by a single user at any one time.

Mr Win, who joined the company in 2011 as a machinist, was required to use the software after his role was expanded to include programming responsibilities.

He said that when work slowed down during the pandemic in 2020, he watched tutorials on Youtube to familiarise himself with the software, and came across instructions to download the full version.

He tried unsuccessfully to install the software on his personal computer, which could not support the program, and was also unable to bypass the administrative controls of the company’s computers.

He then took a laptop that his toolroom manager, Mr Wong Quee Seng, had left in one of the drawers of the toolroom.

On discovering that there were no administrative controls, he downloaded and installed the software on it. He used the software on at least 15 different occasions between December 2020 and April 2021.

In March 2021, Mr Nicholas Low, an employee of the Siemens unit that distributes and sub-licenses the software in Singapore, discovered the unauthorised use through an automatic reporting function built into the software.