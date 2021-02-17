Company fined $6,000 for illegally importing fruits, vegetables and processed foods

SINGAPORE - A company - Chai Yuen Di Vegetable - was fined $6,000 in court on Wednesday (Feb 17) for illegally importing fresh fruit, vegetables and processed foods for sale in Singapore.

Earlier this month, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found 187.5kg of undeclared fresh fruit and vegetables as well as 584kg of undeclared processed food in containers imported by the company from Malaysia.

In a statement on Wednesday, SFA emphasised that all food imports must be accompanied by the appropriate documentation.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit," the agency said.

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk."

Offenders found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruit and vegetables may be fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisoned for up to three years. Those who illegally import processed food can be fined up to $1,000, and up to $2,000 for repeat offenders.