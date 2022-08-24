Company fined $5,000 for illegally importing 378kg of fresh fruits and vegetables

SINGAPORE - A company was fined $5,000 on Wednesday (Aug 24) for illegally importing about 378kg of fresh fruits and vegetables for sale.

CK Fresh had brought in the undeclared and under-declared food from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

This came to light on Nov 17 last year, when a truck delivering it to the importer was detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint during a joint operation between the SFA and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The case was referred to SFA for follow-up investigations and all illegal consignments were seized, the SFA added.

Company director Chai Chwee Yoke was also fined $5,000 for failing to prevent the offence.

In Singapore, fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, SFA said.

The agency noted that illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk if unregulated or high levels of pesticides are used.

SFA said: "The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects."

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined a maximum of $10,000, imprisoned for not more than three years, or both.