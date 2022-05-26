Company director jailed for hiding uncle's safe with $5m

He told Mr Syed not to tell him the new location of the safe.

The DPP said: "(Hafiz) wanted the safe to be moved so that the police would not discover it at the premises under his control, and he and his companies could be distanced from Latif's criminal conduct."

Mr Syed in turn contacted Mr Mohamad Fareed Hassan Marzuki - a logistics officer at Brispec and also Hafiz's uncle - to move the safe without telling him the location.

The safe was moved to a storage unit in Kaki Bukit.

The police soon learnt that the safe was with Hafiz and suspected that it contained the gains from Latif's involvement in the heist.

However, when Hafiz was asked, he lied, denying any knowledge of the safe.

The police then asked Hafiz if he had contacted anyone after they called earlier. Hafiz said he had contacted Mr Fareed and was told to lead the police to him.

On the way there, Hafiz admitted to the officers that he knew about the safe and located it with the help of Mr Fareed.

The police later found that the safe was moved under Hafiz's direction.

When the safe was seized, $4.43 million and US$243,100 in cash, as well as a 100g gold-coloured bar, were retrieved from it.

The contents belonged to Latif and were the gains from the involvement in the heist, said the DPP, seeking two to four weeks' jail for Hafiz.

DPP Yew said Hafiz committed the offence to distance himself from Latif's criminal deeds and there was no need to lie.

Seeking not more than one week's jail for Hafiz, defence lawyer Justin Ng said his client eventually cooperated with the police, who were able to seize the safe with little interference.

The offence had significant impact on Hafiz, a father of four, who resigned from his job and is likely to lose his licence as a financial adviser, Mr Ng said.

In sentencing, the judge noted that Hafiz did not disrupt the evidence, adding that the offence was committed out of Hafiz's own foolishness.

Those who intentionally obstruct the course of justice can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

At least 26 people have been hauled to court over the Pulau Bukom conspiracy, which was first noticed by Shell in 2015, when it observed significant unidentified oil loss at the site.