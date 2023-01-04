Company director jailed for giving colleague $4,000 to bribe policeman and ICA officer

SINGAPORE - To get two men out of run-ins with the law in 2015, a director of a balloon company gave his colleague $4,000 to bribe officers from the police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Goh Siong Kiat, now 60, was sentenced to three months’ jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty in September 2022 to two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Oct 4, 2015, a police station inspector identified as Terence Lam Guo Long was part of a team that arrested 13 men for rioting in Clive Street in Little India, The Straits Times reported previously.

One of the men, Pua Kok Siong, sought Goh’s help to escape a jail term as he believed that Goh knew some police officers.

Goh then approached one of his colleagues, Lim Sua Huat, thinking the latter had some police contacts. He handed Lim $1,000 and told him that it was to be used to settle Pua’s case.

Lim arranged a meeting between Goh, Lam and himself at a coffee shop some time between October and November 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said in court documents that Lam told the other two men during the meeting that he could not help Pua because there was closed-circuit television footage that showed Pua’s role in the fight.

After the meeting, Lim kept the $1,000 instead of returning it to Goh.

In another incident in 2015, a secret society headman asked for Goh’s help in a case involving Mr Ng Thiam Teck who was being investigated by ICA for various offences.

Goh asked Lim if he knew anyone in the agency who could help Mr Ng get off lightly.

Lim, who initially told Goh that he did not know anyone in ICA, later found out from a lawyer that ICA had issued a warning to Mr Ng for his offences.

DPP Thiagesh said that when Lim told Goh about the outcome of the case, Goh assumed he had sought assistance from an ICA officer in getting Ng a warning. He then asked Lim whether his ICA contact required anything.