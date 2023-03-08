Company director gets 12 weeks’ jail after duping trade union into handing over nearly $14k

SINGAPORE - The sole director of a consultancy firm worked together with its general manager to dupe trade union Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) into delivering nearly $14,000 in Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) grants.

Malaysian Lim De Xian, 33, from 7W Consultancy, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating. Two charges for falsification of accounts were considered during sentencing.

Lim and Singaporean Xu Shaowen, 33, conspired to cheat SNEF into disbursing grants by having Xu falsely declare an inflated salary in his PCP application sometime around Dec 1, 2017. This was to maximise the amount of grants 7W Consultancy could obtain.

PCP aims to help mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians, who are Singaporeans or permanent residents, to undergo skills conversion to move into new jobs. Participating firms would then receive salary support and course fee funding.

The initiative was funded by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and administered by SNEF.

Lim and Xu agreed that the latter would declare a monthly salary of $5,800 in his PCP application, when in fact he earned around $1,250. Xu later submitted the PCP application form and supporting documents to SNEF via email.

SNEF was then duped into disbursing nearly $14,000 in total.

On May 20, 2020, a WSG officer alerted the police that 7W Consultancy had made false declarations in a PCP application.

Xu and Lim were subsequently charged in court in May 2022.

On Wednesday, Lim’s defence lawyer, Mr S. S. Dhillon pleaded for leniency and said that Lim is remorseful.

The lawyer for Dhillon & Panoo law firm added: “He... will not run foul of the law again. Lim will also treasure any second chances given to him.”

Xu was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail in November 2022, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and falsification of accounts.

7W Consultancy has since made a full restitution of $13,995 to WSG.

Separately, Lim and Xu also worked together to try dupe SNEF of items, including a salary grant of $11,760 to 7W Consultancy. However, this PCP application was withdrawn before SNEF disbursed any grants.