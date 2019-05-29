Company charged over illegal use of drone

A construction company was taken to court yesterday after it allegedly operated a drone outdoors without a proper permit.

In the first case of its kind here, the Singapore branch of LT Sambo was charged with one count of an offence under the Air Navigation Order.

The firm, which used to be known as Sambo E&C, is expected to plead guilty on June 18.

The court heard that LT Sambo operated a small unmanned aircraft outdoors "in the course of business" without a Class 1 activity permit, along Marine Parade Road on Nov 17, 2017.

Court documents did not reveal the details behind the firm's alleged use of the drone, which was identified as a DJI Phantom 4 and weighed 1.3kg.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) stated on its website that a Class 1 activity permit is needed for activities involving unmanned aircraft that are "not recreational or research in nature".

The CAAS added that such situations include competitive unmanned aircraft races held by private organisers and businesses providing aerial surveying or photography services.

A Class 1 activity permit is not valid without an unmanned aircraft operator permit, which is also granted by CAAS.

The operator permit is granted to applicants if they are able to ensure they operate the drones safely.

Permits are not required for drones lighter than 7kg, including payload, and if they are flown outside prohibited areas.

The CAAS said that given Singapore's busy airspace and densely populated urban environment, the flying of an unmanned aircraft must be carried out in a "safe and responsible manner".

It added: "If not carried out properly, the operation of unmanned aircraft may pose a risk to aviation and public safety."

First-time offenders convicted of flying a drone without a Class 1 activity permit can be fined up to $20,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 15 months and fined up to $40,000.