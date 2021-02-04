Twelve Cupcakes co-founder Jaime Teo admits failing to prevent firm from underpaying foreign staff

SINGAPORE - Entertainment artiste Jaime Teo Chai-lin, 43, pleaded guilty in a district court on Thursday (Feb 4) to offences involving underpaid staff of Twelve Cupcakes, a home-grown confectionery chain which she co-founded.

The court heard that Teo had been negligent in the matter. She will be sentenced on Feb 25.

Teo founded the firm in 2011 with her then husband, former radio DJ Daniel Ong Ming Yu, 45. It was sold to Kolkata-based company Dhunseri Group for $2.5 million in 2016.

Under its current owners, Twelve Cupcakes was fined $119,500 on Jan 12 for underpaying seven of its foreign employees, including one worker who received only about half the wages at times.

The company was convicted on Dec 10 last year of 15 counts of underpaying the employees in 2017 and 2018 - an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Fourteen other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Although these offences occurred after Ong and Teo sold the business, the now-divorced couple were later handed similar charges.

On Dec 29 last year, the Singaporeans were each slapped with 24 charges involving eight employees.

According to court documents, several Twelve Cupcakes employees had been underpaid even before the Dhunseri Group took over the firm.

Ong's case is pending and it was earlier adjourned to Feb 16.