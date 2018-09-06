CNB officers seize close to 1.5kg of heroin in drug trafficking raid, six arrested

SINGAPORE - Nearly 1.5kg of heroin, worth around $102,000, has been seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Six people - five men and a woman - were arrested following the raid on Tuesday (Sept 4).

The CNB said in a statement on Thursday that the 1.45kg of heroin seized in this operation "is enough to feed the addiction of more than 690 abusers for a week".

CNB officers were deployed in the vicinity of Tuas South Avenue 1 on Tuesday to conduct checks on a group of suspected drug traffickers.

At around 5.45pm that day, two cars - a black Toyota and a blue Nissan - were spotted. A motorcycle joined them shortly after.

A 24-year-old Malaysian man, who rode the motorcycle, met up with the 48-year-old Singaporean man driving the blue Nissan. They then returned to their respective vehicles and departed.

Shortly after, CNB officers moved to arrest the individuals involved. They found about 477g of heroin in a plastic bag on the front passenger seat floorboard of the Nissan. A 48-year-old male passenger in the Nissan was also found to have about 38g of heroin and a small amount of Ice, a street name for methamphetamine, in his pocket.

He was also carrying cash of about $1,450. He was arrested along with the driver of the Nissan.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was also arrested along with his 20-year-old male pillion rider. The basket of the motorcycle contained 936g of heroin. The motorcyclist also had cash of $7,402 on him. Both men are Malaysian.

In the black Toyota, which was driven by a 40-year-old Singaporean man, a pouch containing about 29g of Ice, 3g of ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 22 ecstasy pills and 86 Erimin5 tablets were recovered. The driver was subsequently arrested.

CNB officers proceeded to raid the hideouts and residential units of two suspects. A small packet of Ice and some drug-smoking utensils were recovered at the hideout of the Nissan driver, located around Town Hall Link. A 31-year-old Singaporean woman, who is a suspected drug abuser, was also arrested within.

At the Boon Lay Avenue residence of the Toyota driver, 9g of Ice, 4g of ketamine, 7g of cannabis and three Ecstasy pills were recovered.

Investigations of these drug activities are ongoing.