CNB officer allegedly lied to cop and judge, denying then colleague beat up drug offender

SINGAPORE – A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer allegedly lied to a policewoman in 2018 that his then colleague did not assault a drug offender, and gave a similar false account to a district judge in 2021.

Muhammad Heykal Rahman, 34, was charged last Wednesday with one count each of furnishing false information to a public servant, and giving false evidence before District Judge Salina Ishak at the State Courts in the case of Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan.

Vengedesh was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted Malaysian drug offender Sivabalan Kanniappan to get a confession on Jan 2, 2017.

After Vengedesh was sentenced in 2022, Heykal was investigated for allegedly lying to a policewoman at the Central Police Divisional Headquarters on March 21, 2018.

He is accused of stating that Vengedesh did not assault Sivabalan in a toilet at the CNB office at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Heykal allegedly told a similar lie to Judge Salina during Vengedesh’s trial on May 6, 2021.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday, CNB did not state if Heykal is still its officer, but said it had investigated the complaint against Vengedesh and referred the case to the police for a criminal investigation.

A CNB spokesperson added that following Vengedesh’s conviction and sentencing, the Attorney-General’s Chambers directed the police to further investigate Heykal’s conduct during the probe into Vengedesh’s case and trial.

The spokesperson said: “CNB officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and we do not condone actions that fall short of CNB’s high standard of professionalism. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law.

“As court proceedings against Heykal are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

The case has been adjourned to November.

In proceedings over Vengedesh’s offences, the prosecution said in their submissions that Sivabalan was stopped for an inspection when he entered Singapore through the Woodlands Checkpoint at around 3.40am on Jan 2, 2017.

A blue bundle, suspected to contain controlled drugs, was found in a raincoat bag in the rear box of his motorcycle.

He was handed over to the CNB Woodlands team and an officer recorded a statement from him.

Sivabalan later provided a urine sample and Vengedesh, then a corporal with the bureau, was activated to attend to the case.