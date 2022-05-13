Close to $1m of drugs seized from Braddell Hill, 102 people arrested islandwide

SINGAPORE - A major drug sting by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has led to the recovery of close to $1 million in drugs from Braddell Hill and the arrest of 102 individuals including a father-and-son pair.

Some 20.4kg of cannabis was seized from two places in the Braddell View development following the arrest of a 24-year-old Malaysian man.

It is one of the largest haul of the drug in recent years.

In March last year, CNB officers seized 20.5kg of cannabis in a drug bust - the largest haul in 14 years. But a month later, CNB officers recovered a record-setting 24kg of cannabis - the largest haul in 25 years.

The five-day crackdown, which started on Monday (May 9), saw officers seize 6.227kg of heroin, 724g of crystalline methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 20.438kg of cannabis and 3g of new psychoactive substances.

Officers also seized one Ecstasy tablet, two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 16 methadone tablets from multiple locations including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Yio Chu Kang.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth nearly $1.195 million and can feed 2,960 heroin abusers, 410 Ice abusers and 2,910 cannabis abusers for a week, said the CNB in a press conference on Friday (May 13).

A 17-year-old woman, who is a suspected drug abuser, was among those arrested in the sting.

The large cannabis haul followed the arrest of a 57-year-old Singaporean man near Bendeemer Road on Wednesday, said the bureau. A small amount of heroin and $3,200 in cash were recovered from him.

Later that evening, they arrested a 65-year-old Singaporean man in a unit in the same area. A total of about 821g of heroin and 16 methadone tablets were seized in the unit.

In a follow-up operation, officers arrested the Braddell Hill suspect in a first-floor unit at the development. They recovered 952g of heroin and 4.093kg of cannabis from him.

The man was escorted to his hideout in the same block where seven bundles containing 4.298kg of heroin and 16 bundles containing 16.306kg of cannabis were found and seized.

Some of the drugs were hidden in a duffle bag in plastic bundles.

