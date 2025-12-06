Straitstimes.com header logo

Civil Service College employee charged with stealing wallet at a pub

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Milton Pang Jianqin allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

Milton Pang Jianqin allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Follow topic:
  • Milton Pang, a Civil Service College (CSC) employee, allegedly stole a $550 Louis Vuitton wallet with cash and cards at a pub on July 6, 2024.
  • Pang faces a theft charge and a potential jail term.
  • CSC said it will decide on appropriate action after court proceedings conclude.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A Civil Service College (CSC) employee allegedly stole a $550 Louis Vuitton wallet containing $150 in cash, two credit cards and a debit card at a North Bridge Road pub.

Milton Pang Jianqin, 43, a senior product specialist at the Enterprise Technology Group’s Institute of Learning Technology, was handed a theft charge on Dec 5.

He allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 6, a CSC spokesperson said Pang is working at the college, adding: “We will consider the appropriate action to take after the court case is concluded.

“As the case is currently before the court, CSC is unable to comment whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Pang’s case will be mentioned again on Jan 16, 2026.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.

More on this topic
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from business class passenger on flight to Singapore
Man facing multiple charges allegedly reoffended by stealing gold chain worth over $16k
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.