Civil Service College employee charged with stealing wallet at a pub
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Milton Pang, a Civil Service College (CSC) employee, allegedly stole a $550 Louis Vuitton wallet with cash and cards at a pub on July 6, 2024.
- Pang faces a theft charge and a potential jail term.
- CSC said it will decide on appropriate action after court proceedings conclude.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A Civil Service College (CSC) employee allegedly stole a $550 Louis Vuitton wallet containing $150 in cash, two credit cards and a debit card at a North Bridge Road pub.
Milton Pang Jianqin, 43, a senior product specialist at the Enterprise Technology Group’s Institute of Learning Technology, was handed a theft charge on Dec 5.
He allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.
In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 6, a CSC spokesperson said Pang is working at the college, adding: “We will consider the appropriate action to take after the court case is concluded.
“As the case is currently before the court, CSC is unable to comment whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.”
Pang’s case will be mentioned again on Jan 16, 2026.
If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.