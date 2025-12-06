Civil Service College employee charged with stealing wallet at a pub

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Milton Pang Jianqin allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

SINGAPORE – A Civil Service College (CSC) employee allegedly stole a $550 Louis Vuitton wallet containing $150 in cash, two credit cards and a debit card at a North Bridge Road pub.

Milton Pang Jianqin, 43, a senior product specialist at the Enterprise Technology Group’s Institute of Learning Technology, was handed a theft charge on Dec 5.

He allegedly stole the wallet from a man at the pub called Medousa, shortly before 1am on July 6, 2024.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 6, a CSC spokesperson said Pang is working at the college, adding: “We will consider the appropriate action to take after the court case is concluded.

“As the case is currently before the court, CSC is unable to comment whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Pang’s case will be mentioned again on Jan 16, 2026.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.