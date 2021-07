SINGAPORE - The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) has been in touch with church leaders here to keep watch over the youth in their congregations to combat far-right influence.

Commenting on the 16-year-old Christian Singaporean detained under the Internal Security Act for plotting attacks against Muslims here last December, NCCS' general secretary, Reverend Dr Ngoei Foong Nghian, said the council believes it was an isolated case.