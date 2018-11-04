Choa Chu Kang EC security guard arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty against resident

SINGAPORE - A security guard who was supposed to ensure the safety of residents at a Choa Chu Kang executive condominium (EC) instead broke in and threatened one of them.

Early on Sunday morning (Nov 4), the man sneaked into a Wandervale EC unit through a window, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Upon hearing movement in her home, an elderly resident of the unit decided to investigate her grandchildren's room, where her maid also sleeps.

She found the intruder lying on top of her maid, with her clothes cut open and crying out for help. She told Wanbao that the man was threatening the maid with a pair of scissors.

The elderly resident, who did not wish to be named, said that the man then ran and escaped through the front door as she tried to get assistance from her neighbours.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of aggravated outrage of modesty at 365 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at 5.37am. A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case, the police added.

ST understands that the man is Singaporean.



It is understood that the suspect had been hiding in the EC's carpark. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO READER



The Wanbao report added that the arrest took about six hours, with police seen hauling the suspect from the premises at about 11.40am.

In a photo provided by a Wanbao reader, the suspect is seen without a shirt. It is understood that the suspect had been hiding in the EC's carpark.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported a heavy police presence at the EC of about 50 officers and 18 police vehicles.

ST understands that the large number of officers, some from the Special Operations Command, was dispatched to adequately cover the entire area of the property.

Police investigations are ongoing.