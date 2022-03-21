Chinese national took upskirt photos of 400 women while working in NTU

SINGAPORE - While working as a research staff member at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), a Chinese national was caught taking an upskirt photo of a woman at a shopping centre in Orchard Road.

During a raid of his home last year, police found similar photos of about 400 women in various locations, including at NTU, various shopping malls and MRT stations.

Guo Zhihong was sentenced to 10 months and five weeks' jail in court on Monday (March 21) after he pleaded guilty to two voyeurism charges and one charge of insulting the modesty of a woman.

District Judge Kok Shu En agreed with the prosecution's labelling of Guo as a "prolific serial upskirter" given the number of women he had taken photos of.

According to court documents, Guo was working at NTU's School of Civil and Environmental Engineering on a short-term employment pass at the time of the offences. It is not stated if he is still working there and The Straits Times has contacted the university for comment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wen Kym told the court on Monday that at about 6pm on April 11 last year, Guo went to Orchard MRT station with plans to have dinner alone and record upskirt images.

At about 8.15pm, a man who was walking from ION Orchard towards Orchard MRT station with his girlfriend, saw Guo walking closely behind two other women while holding his cellphone below one of the women's shorts.

The man - Mr Seah Choon Kong - and his girlfriend continued observing Guo as they walked towards Wheelock Place.

While Guo and the two women were on an escalator, Mr Seah saw him take upskirt images of one of the women. When they reached the basement level, Mr Seah asked the two women if Guo was their friend.

DPP Lee said: "After confirmation that (Guo) was not their friend, the witness told (them) that (Guo) had been following them for some time and had behaved suspiciously, by standing close to them and filming them from a low angle."

Mr Seah then confronted Guo and asked to see the photo gallery on his phone.

Guo refused and denied taking any upskirt photos. He was also seen fiddling with his phone, seemingly trying to reset it but Mr Seah stopped him from doing so.

When Guo eventually unlocked his phone, he showed Mr Seah and the two women a random album in it which had no photos. He also dimmed his screen so the others could not view it clearly.

He gave them many excuses on why they could not check his phone.