Chinese national allegedly behind global malware network continues to resist extradition from S’pore

SINGAPORE - A man wanted by the US for his alleged role in the world’s largest botnet, which allowed criminals to steal billions of dollars, again resisted his extradition in court here.

Wang Yunhe is in remand and appeared in court on June 6 via video-link before District Judge Tan Jen Tse.

When Judge Tan asked him if he consented to the US’ extradition request, Wang, who spoke through a Mandarin interpreter, said he did not.

This is the second time Wang has stated his refusal to be extradited to the US, after his first objection at a court mention on May 31. The US has an extradition treaty with Singapore.

Changes were made to the Extradition Act in April 2022 to allow fugitives to consent to their extradition.

This is in line with international practice, to save state resources and prevent the fugitive from being detained longer than necessary in Singapore.

Even if a fugitive does not consent to his extradition, he can still be ordered to do so if the court is satisfied that certain conditions are met.

On June 6, State Counsel Anupriya A Daniel asked for Wang to be remanded for seven days, according to the Extradition Act. The law stipulates that fugitives can be remanded for no longer than seven days at any one time.

Wang’s defence lawyer, Mr Ng Yuan Siang, said he would also require an adjournment of the same duration to take instructions from his client.

Wang’s case will be heard again on June 12.

In an earlier statement, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wang’s alleged offences had allowed cyber criminals to steal billions of dollars through financial fraud, identity theft and other crimes.

He was arrested in Singapore on May 24 in a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the DOJ.

Wang had allegedly worked with others between 2014 and July 2022 to create and disseminate the 911 S5 Botnet to millions of home-based Windows computers across the world.

A botnet refers to a network of computers infected by malware that is under the control of a single attacking party.