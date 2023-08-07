Child sex abuse a prolific problem in South-east Asia, says US special agent

SINGAPORE – Information filtered through to a tip line in the United States that there were two children in Singapore who were potential victims of sexual abuse by perpetrators based overseas.

After Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security, got that information, it was passed to the Singapore police on June 8, 2022.

The same day, officers located the children – two siblings – and it was assessed that they were no longer in any harm at that point.

Advice was provided to the children and their family on how to ensure their safety, the police told The Straits Times.

“This case highlights the importance of international collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the identification and protection of child abuse victims,” they added.

In an interview at the US embassy here in July, special agent Dawn Barriteau from HSI said that following investigations in Singapore, the US and Canada, a perpetrator was arrested in the Canadian capital Ottawa and another in the US state of Texas.

She added that it was found that the parents of the victims had no clue that their children were being exploited, but declined to give further information on the case.

Ms Barriteau is a regional attache with HSI, which comes under the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and probes transnational crime and threats. She is based in Singapore and responsible for the oversight of the HSI field offices in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and the Republic.

She also has operational responsibilities in Brunei and Timor-Leste.

Among the crimes her team deals with are sexual offences involving children.

“In the region, it is definitely a prolific problem,” said Ms Barriteau, adding that HSI has worked very closely with the Singapore police on this issue.

Her team passes to the police here information on potential illicit content involving children related to Singapore that is sent through a cyber tip line from American non-profit organisation the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.