Chew on this - you can hide but you can't run

It seemed like tobacco was hidden in every part of the car - under the seats, in the rear bumper and even in the spare tyre - when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled a smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday.

There was tobacco stashed in the side panels and skirting of the Malaysian-registered car as well, according to a Facebook post by the ICA yesterday.

Altogether, 4,510 sachets of chewing tobacco were found.

The case and the driver, a 25-year-old Malaysian man, has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority. The ICA said border protection is the first line of defence in Singapore's safety and security.

It also warned: "The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."