Certis CISCO Security assistant vice-president among 3 men charged with corruption offences

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Luis Phay Nai Yang (left) allegedly received a bribe of between $2,000 and $3,000 from Amos Kng Eng Seng.

SINGAPORE – Three men, including an assistant vice-president of Certis CISCO Security, were on Sept 1 charged with corruption and falsification offences.

Luis Phay Nai Yang, 55, was charged with one count of corruptly receiving gratification.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that Phay had allegedly received a bribe of between $2,000 and $3,000 from Amos Kng Eng Seng, 53, as a reward for disclosing confidential information belonging to Certis CISCO Security.

Kng was the director and shareholder of Security & Risk Solutions (SRS) at the time of the alleged offences.

Certis CISCO Security is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

Kng faces three charges of falsification and one charge of giving a bribe as a reward for the disclosure of confidential information.

His charges are also linked to independent luxury consignment platform Bikeabag.

CPIB said that between May 2017 and October 2018, Kng and another man – Nicholas Koh Swee Siong, 50 – had allegedly falsified SRS’ and Bikeabag’s accounts by making entries for services amounting to $79,400.

Kng and Koh were also said to have falsified the accounts of the two companies on 55 occasions for 57 invoices totalling about $501,200 between July 2020 and June 2025, despite knowing that no services were provided.

CPIB did not state how Koh, who was charged with two counts of falsification, was linked to SRS.

In March 2021, Kng also allegedly falsified SRS’ accounts by receiving a $48,000 payment from another company, Comprehensive Support Services, despite knowing that no work had been done.

CPIB said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

For falsification, an offender can be fined, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

For corruptly offering gratification, an offender can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.