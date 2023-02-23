Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee’s firm wins claims against franchisee over coffee business they set up

SINGAPORE - A company owned by hairstylist Addy Lee, who has trimmed the locks of local celebrities like Michelle Chia and Quan Yifeng, has sued and won claims against a businessman he had dealings with.

Mr Lee had signed a deal with businessman Tan Swee Meng to start a beverage business in Singapore. He also promoted the upcoming opening of the VivoCity store in an interview with a magazine.

But the intended shop, After Coffee, never opened.

Instead, a business named Beyond Coffee started operations at the shop space in July 2020. It sold similar beverages – coffee infused with fruits and vegetables.

The entire business of Stay Victory – the corporate vehicle set up to run After Coffee as a franchise – was also sold by Mr Tan for a nominal sum of $1 to Umbrella Ventures, a company indirectly owned by Mr Tan, who is also known as Bill.

Mr Lee’s company, Shanghai Afute Food and Beverage Management Co, sued Mr Tan and Stay Victory, and has largely succeeded in its claims.

Shanghai Afute contended that Mr Tan and Stay Victory had misused its confidential Information and trade secrets as a “springboard” to unlawfully gain a head start in establishing the competing business.

In a judgment on Feb 15, the High Court found that the defendants had breached the master franchise agreement and that they were in breach of confidence by selling the plaintiff’s recipes and ingredient lists to Umbrella Ventures.

Justice Dedar Singh Gill also accepted that the defendants had unlawfully conspired to cause the plaintiff to suffer losses, as it was deprived of profits from the After Coffee store that would have opened in place of the Beyond Coffee store.

However, the judge dismissed the claim that the defendants had tried to pass off Beyond Coffee as being the same as After Coffee, or that it was associated with Mr Lee.

Shanghai Afute had relied on various pre-business publicity efforts to support its case that sufficient goodwill, or reputation, had been established for the After Coffee brand.

These include Mr Lee’s interview with 8 Days magazine, social media posts by Mr Lee and news anchor Glenda Chong, and articles on the Eatbook and Mothership websites as well as in the Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News.

But Justice Gill was not persuaded that the marketing efforts had generated sufficient goodwill.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the amount of damages the defendants have to pay.