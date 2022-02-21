Criminal cases being cleared more quickly, with prosecutors deployed at police divisions

SINGAPORE - An initiative implemented last year to deploy prosecutors to the police divisions has allowed cases to be cleared more quickly, with efficiency up by more than 50 per cent in most cases.

Prosecutors now take a shorter time to review investigation papers and respond to investigators, Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng told The Straits Times.

"In most cases, the efficiency has improved by more than 50 per cent," he said.

"The expeditious clearance of cases reduces the period of uncertainty and strain and provides early closure and redress for involved parties, especially victims of crime."

The initiative, known as the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP), was mentioned by Attorney-General Lucien Wong in his speech at the opening of the legal year in January.

Launched in July last year, the initiative sees about 30 deputy public prosecutors (DPPs) deployed to the seven police land divisions and the Traffic Police.

This is close to 15 per cent of the total number of prosecutors at the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), said Mr Tan.

Previously, police investigators used to send in their investigation files to the AGC, and then prosecutors would be assigned to review the files.

For cases that require urgent prosecutorial decisions, investigators used to travel to the AGC to consult the duty prosecutor.

Under the initiative, most criminal cases are now reviewed at the front-lines by a team of two or three prosecutors supervised by a senior DPP.

This allows upfront integration of legal considerations into the fact-finding process, so that resources are optimised and investigations are focused, said Mr Tan.

With the improved channels of communication, investigators are able to access legal advice more easily and prosecutors are able to clarify various aspects of investigations in real time.

However, cases such as matters to be tried in the High Court, financial crime, complex commercial crime and cybercrime cases, or those with substantial or complex audio-visual or documentary evidence will be reviewed by prosecutors at the AGC.

The director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner How Kwang Hwee, said the initiative has reduced the turnaround time of cases and enhanced the quality of investigations.

"For instance, our investigators can seek early consultation with the OPP on the appropriate offence for the case and prosecutorial considerations.

"These enhancements strengthen the investigation process and improve the overall administration of criminal justice through thorough and effective investigation work," he said.