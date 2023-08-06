Career coaches help ex-offenders stay in their jobs for the long haul

SINGAPORE - After leaving a drug rehabilitation centre (DRC), Mr Muhammad Razmi had hoped his job as a pizza delivery rider would mark a new beginning.

But he found himself arguing with his supervisor instead.

The 38-year-old father of four had requested to work near his flat in Yishun, so he could bring his five-year-old daughter to and from kindergarten.

But the manager posted him to work in Ang Mo Kio.

In protest, Mr Razmi took two weeks’ leave without informing him, which only angered the latter.

The conflict was defused when Mr Gabriel Lee, 34, a career coach from Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG), stepped in.

Mr Lee called the manager and explained Mr Razmi’s point of view. He also highlighted Mr Razmi’s good work performance, and eventually convinced the manager to let him stay at the Yishun outlet.

Now, with Mr Lee’s help, Mr Razmi is seven months into the job.

Said Mr Razmi: “If I have any problems at my workplace, anything about the pay or work, I’ll find Gabriel first.”

A YRSG spokesman said employment allows former offenders to be financially independent and improves their quality of life, which lowers the risk of reoffending.

The agency, which assists former offenders with training and employment, has around 26 career specialists and coaches.

Career specialists help to match inmates with job placements. In 2022, YRSG helped 2,615 inmates, and 93 per cent got a job.

Finding a job is one thing, staying in it is another.

In 2021, 94 per cent of 2,969 inmates who received YRSG’s job assistance secured work. But only 66 per cent kept the same job after six months, according to the agency’s 2021 annual report.

This is where career coaches like Mr Lee come in. They guide former offenders for up to a year in their new job, and help to resolve any work-related issues.