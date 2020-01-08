Directors of car parts retailer charged with bribery

SINGAPORE- Three directors of a car parts retailer have been charged for giving bribes of more than $600,000 to the store managers of an automobile shop.

New Link Auto Trading directors Ng Kiam Kiat, 54, Woo Kwok Weng, 75, and Chan Meow Hoon, 54, allegedly bribed two store managers of Autobacs Venture Singapore to direct the shop's mechanics to check customers' cars more thoroughly so as to increase the orders of spare parts from New Link.

Ng, Woo and Chan were each handed five corruption-related charges on Monday (Jan 6), while the Autobacs store managers were charged with five counts each of receiving bribes.

Store managers Yeoh Boon Leng, 47, and Wong Chen Keong, 42, allegedly received a total of $603, 883 from the trio over multiple instances between 2013 and 2017, according to court documents.

Autobacs has three outlets here. When contacted, an Autobacs employee said Yeoh and Wong were no longer employed by the company.

All five are out on bail of $50,000, and will be back in court in February.

In a statement on Monday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said it is illegal to advance business interests through corrupt means.

Those found guilty of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to up to five years' jail.