Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE - A driver and a personal mobility device (PMD) rider have been arrested after getting into an argument that was captured on video.

The video clip, filmed on Enggor Street in Tanjong Pagar, was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page as well as citizen journalism site Stomp last Thursday (Nov 28).

The clip, taken from the car's dashboard camera, shows the vehicle overtaking the PMD user riding in the rightmost lane, before a banging sound is heard.

The car then stops and its driver and the PMD rider get into an argument.

In another piece of footage from a different vehicle that is embedded in the clip, the driver is seen pushing the car's door against the PMD user.

The PMD rider then opens the door further and reaches into the driver's seat.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that they were alerted to the traffic incident last Thursday and have since arrested the 43-year-old driver and the 36-year-old PMD rider for their suspected involvement in a case of rash act.

"The driver and PMD rider argued and acted aggressively to each other before parting ways," said the police.

The driver was arrested last Saturday while the PMD rider was arrested on Sunday by officers from the Central Police Division.

Anyone convicted of the offence of rash act can jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The police reminded road users to observe proper traffic rules and not to take the law into their own hands.

Anyone with information regarding an alleged traffic violation can lodge a report at the nearest neighbourhood police centre or provide the information to the Traffic Police Department online.

Since Jan 15, 2018, it is illegal for PMDs - such as e-scooters and hoverboards - to be used on roads. First-time offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed up to three months, or both.