Cannabis in Vietnam did not pass through S'pore: CNB

Some 665kg of cannabis that was seized by the authorities in Vietnam did not pass through or originate from Singapore, contrary to what some foreign media had reported, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

Its investigations had found that the container departed from a European country and passed through another port of call before arriving at Hai Phong city on Dec 11, it said on Tuesday.

Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress had reported on Dec 23 that the drugs had come from a sender in Singapore, and were sent to Takan Vietnam Trading Stock Company in Hanoi.

It was also reported that the container, which was transported by vessel to Hai Phong city in Vietnam, carried packages containing commodities used as raw materials for animal feed production.

The container was later moved to an industrial park in Hai Phong city for repackaging, when the Vietnamese authorities discovered the cannabis packages.

"The container in which the cannabis packages were found did not pass through or originate from Singapore. Nonetheless, CNB will continue to work closely with our foreign counterparts against transnational drug trafficking activities," CNB said in a statement.

