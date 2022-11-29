Busking ban eased, buskers allowed at four Orchard Road locations

SINGAPORE – Buskers will be allowed to perform at four sites along Orchard Road, the police said on Tuesday.

They are The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery.

These locations were initially among seven places buskers were told they could not perform at due to public safety concerns following the Halloween crush on Oct 29 in Seoul’s clubbing district, Itaewon.

More than 150 revellers died.

The National Arts Council (NAC), which oversees the licensing of buskers, said for the four locations, buskers can perform between 10am and 10pm.

However, on Christmas Eve, they can only busk from 10am to 7pm there.

Restrictions were eased after an engagement session was held on Tuesday between the NAC, the police and members of the busking community.

Earlier this month, buskers were told they were not allowed to perform outside seven Orchard Road malls on Fridays and Saturdays in December due to public safety concerns.

The police had earlier said the Itaewon incident was a reminder that public safety cannot be taken for granted.

On Tuesday, the police stressed again that especially on Christmas Eve, the Orchard Road area is expected to be extremely crowded.

The police said: “As it is, even without busking, the police are very concerned about the situation there on Christmas Eve, and are working with stakeholders on various measures.”

It noted how given the unique terrain features in Orchard Road and limited access points in and out of the area, impeded crowd flows will increase the risk of crowd crush or stampede.

The police said: (“This is) especially if the crowd becomes agitated or alarmed, and people rush for the exits, whether due to a real emergency or otherwise.”

The presence of buskers will cause pedestrians to stop and crowd around an already crowded footpath, further reducing passable space and impeding crowd flow, the police added.

Busking will remain prohibited outside Ion Orchard, Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City after 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays between Dec 9 and 31.

NAC added that busking will be paused at certain points if crowds are assessed to pose a significant risk to the public.

In an update on its website on Tuesday, NAC said: “It is important for the busking community, venue partners, authorities, and various stakeholders to continue working together to bring vibrancy to the streets of Singapore in a safe manner.”

Buskers must ballot for a slot at the four Orchard Road locations. Applications will open from Nov 30 till Dec 2.

On Tuesday, the police announced that busking restrictions will also apply to five locations in Marina Bay from 7pm on New Year’s Eve.

Busking can continue without restrictions at other sites such as Empress Place and Esplanade Park.