Businessmen in S’pore placed on China’s wanted list weeks after money laundering raid in 2023

SINGAPORE - Two businessmen living in Singapore since 2021 have been placed on the wanted list in China for their involvement in a cross-border online gambling syndicate.

Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun were first added to the list in September 2023, just weeks after the Commercial Affairs Department led a police operation that saw the arrest of 10 foreigners in a $3 billion money laundering case.

The investigative journalism group, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and The Straits Times learnt that the two men are among 74 suspects currently on the run from the authorities in China.

This is based on an updated March 2024 notice from the Public Security Bureau in Zibo, China, which stated that the 74 suspects are staying abroad illegally.

According to the bureau, Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun were among the 74 people, who were involved in an online gambling syndicate.

The men are also on a list of individuals with significant property holdings in Dubai, according to leaked records of property sales transactions which the OCCRP published on its website on May 14.

ST and OCCRP independently verified that both men purchased multiple units in Dubai.

Checks show that the men, who are not the only individuals wanted in China who lived in Singapore, are linked to each other and to several convicts in the money laundering case.

Five of the 10 foreigners arrested in the August 2023 anti-money laundering operation were placed on China’s wanted list between 2017 and 2023 for their involvement in criminal activities, including online gambling.

When contacted, a Singapore Police Force spokesman declined to say if Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are involved in or assisting with any investigations in Singapore.

Sprawling house

Su Shuiming, who holds passports from Cambodia and Cyprus, is originally from China. While in Singapore, he lived in a sprawling house at Fourth Avenue in Bukit Timah.