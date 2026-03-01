Bus driver trapped after crashing into lorry on Upper East Coast Road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - An SBS Transit bus driver was trapped in the driver’s seat after a Service 10 bus he was driving crashed into the back of a lorry on Upper East Coast Road on March 1 morning .

The 74-year-old man was later rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital along with an 81-year-old female passenger. Both were conscious .

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Upper East Coast Road towards East Coast Road at around 10.10am.

The bus driver is assisting with police investigations.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said an SBS Transit team was on-site.

She added that the bus driver had abrasions, and that SBS Transit is still trying to get in touch with the 81-year-old passenger to provide assistance.

Mrs Wu said: “We are looking into the cause of the incident and are assisting the police with its investigations.”

Road traffic fatalities in Singapore hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 , up from 142 deaths in 2024.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries also went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024, to 7,560 cases in 2025.