Bus driver admits to molesting stepdaughter multiple times over more than 20 years

SINGAPORE - A bus driver faces a lengthy jail term after molesting his stepdaughter over more than 20 years in what prosecutors branded "the worst case of sexual abuse involving acts of outrage of modesty to appear before the courts to date".

The victim, who is now 33, had suffered in silence and was aware that her family was financially dependent on the man she called "papa". She also did not tell her mother as she feared she would not be believed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana told the court on Wednesday (Oct 14): "Over the years, the victim grew accustomed to the acts of sexual abuse as these had become the norm.

"She had resigned herself to her predicament and believed her only way out was to either end her life or wait until she turned 35 years old to move out to her own flat."

Unmarried Singaporeans can buy Housing Board flats only when they reach 35.

DPP Sruthi urged the court to sentence the 66-year-old Singaporean to 10 years' jail with an additional 7½ months behind bars in lieu of caning due to his age.

She noted that the victim would never be able to "regain her lost childhood or the innocence the accused had so callously defiled".

Defence lawyer Wee Hong Shern said his client was remorseful and asked for a jail term of six years and 10 months.

The offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his stepdaughter's identity, pleaded guilty on Monday to five counts of molestation.

Nine other charges, mainly for similar offences, will be considered during sentencing.

The man began living with the victim's family in 1990 after her father's death. The offender then targeted the victim before marrying her mother in 1999.

The victim and her younger brother had their own rooms in the flat, while the offender often slept alone in the master bedroom. His wife would routinely sleep in her son's bedroom as the boy was prone to illness.

DPP Sruthi said: "The accused was able to leave the master bedroom to go in and out of the victim's bedroom frequently without being noticed by the rest of the household members.

"The bulk of the incidents occurred in the victim's bedroom, where the accused would be alone with her after the rest of the family members were either asleep or were out of the flat."

In one incident in 1999, when the victim was about 12 years old, she had asked for her stepfather's help to apply some medication.

He did so and then molested the child, leaving her feeling disgusted and embarrassed.

The man continued targeting her until she told her brother about her ordeal in 2013.

The brother, now 31, suggested that she lock her bedroom door.

She feared that this would arouse their mother's suspicion but did so anyway. However, her stepfather could still enter the room as the lock was faulty.

The lock was replaced in late 2016 but the victim was not aware that a spare key was kept in a living room drawer.

On Feb 21, 2017, the stepfather used this to unlock the door and molest her. The victim finally lodged a police report two days later.

The stepfather told officers that he committed the offences as he was not having sex with his wife regularly and that he was "stressed" due to financial woes.

Court documents do not state if he is still married to the victim's mother.

The man's bail was set at $30,000 on Wednesday and he is expected to be sentenced on Dec 1.