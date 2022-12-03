Bus captain taken to hospital after SLE accident involving car and motorbike

SINGAPORE – There was an accident involving a motorcycle and a car along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old bus captain with SBS Transit, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said they were alerted at 3.35pm about the accident that took place along a SLE slip road leading into the Bukit Timah Expressway (Woodlands).

A Facebook post in the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers group showed photos of the SBS Transit bus captain lying on the grass next to a motorcycle helmet, with blood on his face.

The pictures showed paramedics from SCDF helping to secure him onto a stretcher and carrying him to an ambulance, while other road users watched from a distance.

As at 9pm, the Facebook post has been deleted.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit’s vice-president (Special Grade) for customer experience and communications, said the bus captain was on his way home to Johor Bahru when he was involved in an accident.

The bus captain, Mr Zainudin, had ended his shift at 3pm.

Mrs Wu said Mr Zainudin is currently receiving medical treatment and the company is extending support to him and his family.

She said: “We will be assisting him and his family during this period of treatment and recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, and we wish him a complete and speedy recovery.”