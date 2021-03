SINGAPORE - A diner who suffered serious burns after a gas canister exploded at a hotpot restaurant will get a $100,000 settlement from Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat and its insurer.

The damages cover Ms Linda Er's hospital bills, pain and suffering, and income loss following the mishap on April 4, 2015. She had suffered third-degree burns on her face and upper limbs when dining at the restaurant with a friend.